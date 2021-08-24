Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

What’s up Indian Lake: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 7 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Indian Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRyWn_0bbOvNwN00

Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Visit the Adirondack Experience Museum on Blue Mountain Lake for the Mohawk and Abenaki Art Market featuring regional Indigenous artists showcasing their unique art work. Artists can be seen...

Learn More

Wednesdays at the Museum: Sunset Swing

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Formerly named The Adirondack Museum, Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake shares the history and culture of the Adirondack Park through exhibits, programs, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuHPt_0bbOvNwN00

WORKSHOPS | Basics of Herbs with Amy Cason

North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 228 Main St, North Creek, NY

When: August 28, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St, North Creek, NY 12853, USA WORKSHOPS | Basics of Herbs with Amy Cason Taught by Amy Cason, noted local...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHuZF_0bbOvNwN00

Susan Hoffer Exhibit at Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Susan Hoffer Upper Jay, NY Painted Stories / New Work […]

Learn More

Martin & Kelly – Adirondack Arts

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Martin & Kelly Sat., August 28, 7:30 p.m. The incredibly […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
19
Followers
298
Post
710
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
City
North Creek, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Museum#Live Events#Adirondack#Ny Martin Kelly Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy