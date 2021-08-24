What’s up Indian Lake: Local events calendar

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Indian Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

Mohawk & Abenaki Art Market Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Visit the Adirondack Experience Museum on Blue Mountain Lake for the Mohawk and Abenaki Art Market featuring regional Indigenous artists showcasing their unique art work. Artists can be seen...

Wednesdays at the Museum: Sunset Swing Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Formerly named The Adirondack Museum, Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake shares the history and culture of the Adirondack Park through exhibits, programs, and more.

WORKSHOPS | Basics of Herbs with Amy Cason North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 228 Main St, North Creek, NY

When: August 28, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St, North Creek, NY 12853, USA WORKSHOPS | Basics of Herbs with Amy Cason Taught by Amy Cason, noted local...

Susan Hoffer Exhibit at Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Susan Hoffer Upper Jay, NY Painted Stories / New Work […]

Martin & Kelly – Adirondack Arts Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3446 NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Martin & Kelly Sat., August 28, 7:30 p.m. The incredibly […]