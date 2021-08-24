Cancel
Big Sandy, MT

Big Sandy calendar: Coming events

Big Sandy Bulletin
Big Sandy Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BIG SANDY, MT) Big Sandy is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Sandy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3pUb_0bbOvIWk00

BRENT 2096 Online Auctions In Montana

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View BRENT 2096 Online Auctions In Havre, Montana at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1A3w_0bbOvIWk00

IEFA Welcome Back to School Cook Out

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1207 Washington Ave, Havre, MT

We invite all Native American Students and Families to learn about IEFA and implementation in the Havre Public Schools District Meet the HPS Administration, IEFA Coordinators, and Members of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiE8f_0bbOvIWk00

The Lucky Valentines

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1753 US Highway 2 NW, Space 17, Havre, MT

Join us for a musical evening with The Lucky Valentines from 6-8 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KLm5_0bbOvIWk00

LOD 4

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2585 5th Ave, Havre, MT

LOD 4 at Havre Ice Dome, 2585 5th Ave, Havre, MT 59501, Havre, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

With Big Sandy Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

