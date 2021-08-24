Silverton calendar: What's coming up

(SILVERTON, TX) Live events are coming to Silverton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Silverton area:

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Music in the Park Featuring Piano by John Walker Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Enjoy an evening of FREE live music! Join local musician John Walker as he plays piano in the similar styles of musical artists such as Floyd Cramer. And the best part is, it's all free with your...

Zumba! Dance Fitness Class — Silverton Creative District Silverton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Loretta St, Silverton, TX

Every Monday and Wednesday, join local Zumba instructor, Maika Christensen, for an hour of Zumba! 6pm at the basketball court (blacktop) in fair weather or the gym for inclement weather. Zumba is...

Justin Gambino: The Revival Tour Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 W 7th, Plainview, TX

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour...

Giovannie & The Hired Guns w/ Jay Statham & The Tokie Show Lakeview, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St., Lakeview, TX 79239

Gio & The Hires Guns full band 10/15 in Lakeview, at The Lakeview Grill! Jay Statham opens the show at 9:30!!!