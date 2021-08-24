Cancel
Happy, TX

Happy events calendar

Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 7 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Happy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Happy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REamB_0bbOvCEO00

Beginner's Quilt Piecing Saturday Class- 2 sessions

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17401 Lake Ridge Dr, Canyon, TX

Welcome to learning how to make a quilt top. This class is a 2 session class. This class will take you through all the various skills needed to make your very own LUCKY STARS fat quarter quilt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEp6H_0bbOvCEO00

NAIFA IFAPAC

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7701 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79118

Join us on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 as we watch Rodney Mogen attempt to take down the Big Texan Challenge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZHmR_0bbOvCEO00

PCHEA Warriors

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX 79109

PCHEA Warriors is offering a soccer clinic to all middle school and high school homeschoolers. All levels invited to come and learn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlIDS_0bbOvCEO00

AHS Sandie Mini Cheer Clinic

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4225 Danbury Street, Amarillo, TX 79109

Participants receive a Game Day shirt and Pom Poms! They will also be cheering at the AHS vs. PD football game on Friday, September 24th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vysCi_0bbOvCEO00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Canyon

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

