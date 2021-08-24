Happy events calendar
(HAPPY, TX) Happy has a full slate of live events coming up.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 17401 Lake Ridge Dr, Canyon, TX
Welcome to learning how to make a quilt top. This class is a 2 session class. This class will take you through all the various skills needed to make your very own LUCKY STARS fat quarter quilt...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 7701 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79118
Join us on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 as we watch Rodney Mogen attempt to take down the Big Texan Challenge!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 4800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
PCHEA Warriors is offering a soccer clinic to all middle school and high school homeschoolers. All levels invited to come and learn.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 4225 Danbury Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
Participants receive a Game Day shirt and Pom Poms! They will also be cheering at the AHS vs. PD football game on Friday, September 24th!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
