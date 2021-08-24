Ridgeway calendar: What's coming up

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgeway:

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8275, 24000 MO-6, Gallatin, MO

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party. Food catered by Bill Englert!!

Explorer Hikes Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 8598, 76 MO-128, Trenton, MO

Join park staff at the campground amphitheater every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at 10 a.m. to begin a short guided exploratory hike. Each week we will hike a short...

Paradise Farmers Market Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 207 N Main St D, Leon, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October , 2021Thursdays, 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Location:Decatur County Courthouse Square,207 North Main Street

Leadership Northwest Music Jam: featuring Sunny Sweeney Trenton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 4030 10th Street, Trenton, MO 64683

Leadership Northwest Music Jam featuring country music star Sunny Sweeney!

Five Points Festival Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Main Street Trenton’s 1st Annual Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton August 28, 2021 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM 🎶 Live Entertainment & Performances 🌭 Festival Food 🎨 Arts 🏆 Tournaments & Games 🛍...