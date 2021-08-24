Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgeway, MO

Ridgeway calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ridgeway News Flash
Ridgeway News Flash
 7 days ago

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgeway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqM7o_0bbOvBLf00

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party

Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8275, 24000 MO-6, Gallatin, MO

75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party. Food catered by Bill Englert!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45S0YC_0bbOvBLf00

Explorer Hikes

Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 8598, 76 MO-128, Trenton, MO

Join park staff at the campground amphitheater every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at 10 a.m. to begin a short guided exploratory hike. Each week we will hike a short...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRSWz_0bbOvBLf00

Paradise Farmers Market

Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 207 N Main St D, Leon, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October , 2021Thursdays, 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Location:Decatur County Courthouse Square,207 North Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2W6j_0bbOvBLf00

Leadership Northwest Music Jam: featuring Sunny Sweeney

Trenton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 4030 10th Street, Trenton, MO 64683

Leadership Northwest Music Jam featuring country music star Sunny Sweeney!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6OT1_0bbOvBLf00

Five Points Festival

Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Main Street Trenton’s 1st Annual Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton August 28, 2021 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM 🎶 Live Entertainment & Performances 🌭 Festival Food 🎨 Arts 🏆 Tournaments & Games 🛍...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ridgeway News Flash

Ridgeway News Flash

Ridgeway, MO
25
Followers
275
Post
993
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgeway News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Gallatin, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Retirement Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy