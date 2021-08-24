Ridgeway calendar: What's coming up
(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgeway:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 8275, 24000 MO-6, Gallatin, MO
75th Anniversary Open House & Vicki Henderson's Retirement Party. Food catered by Bill Englert!!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 8598, 76 MO-128, Trenton, MO
Join park staff at the campground amphitheater every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at 10 a.m. to begin a short guided exploratory hike. Each week we will hike a short...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 207 N Main St D, Leon, IA
Season:Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October , 2021Thursdays, 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Location:Decatur County Courthouse Square,207 North Main Street
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 4030 10th Street, Trenton, MO 64683
Leadership Northwest Music Jam featuring country music star Sunny Sweeney!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Main Street Trenton’s 1st Annual Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton August 28, 2021 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM 🎶 Live Entertainment & Performances 🌭 Festival Food 🎨 Arts 🏆 Tournaments & Games 🛍...
