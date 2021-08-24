Verdigre events calendar

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.

These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:

Ohiya Casino & Resort Men's Day Free Play Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Hey, guys! On Thursdays, men who earn 15 points at Ohiya Casino from 1pm-10pm will receive $10 in Free Play.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

East River Strutters Chapter, SD Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

Live Music- The BS Band Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The BS Band is coming to the Yankton County Fair! Join us for live music, fun, dancing, and lots of memories! Bring the whole family! Admission will be $5 and free for Yankton County 4-H members...

Pooch Plunge Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2020 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

Have you ever wanted to swim with your dog? Is the Pooch Plunge a yearly tradition for you and your furry friend? The Pooch Plunge is BACK at Yankton's new waterpark! Free will donation with all...