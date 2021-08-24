Verdigre events calendar
(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE
Hey, guys! On Thursdays, men who earn 15 points at Ohiya Casino from 1pm-10pm will receive $10 in Free Play.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD
East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
The BS Band is coming to the Yankton County Fair! Join us for live music, fun, dancing, and lots of memories! Bring the whole family! Admission will be $5 and free for Yankton County 4-H members...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 2020 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD
Have you ever wanted to swim with your dog? Is the Pooch Plunge a yearly tradition for you and your furry friend? The Pooch Plunge is BACK at Yankton's new waterpark! Free will donation with all...
Comments / 0