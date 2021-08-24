Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre events calendar

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 7 days ago

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzFU5_0bbOvASw00

Ohiya Casino & Resort Men's Day Free Play

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Hey, guys! On Thursdays, men who earn 15 points at Ohiya Casino from 1pm-10pm will receive $10 in Free Play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dk4zI_0bbOvASw00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Thb1b_0bbOvASw00

East River Strutters Chapter, SD

Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQ5Nl_0bbOvASw00

Live Music- The BS Band

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The BS Band is coming to the Yankton County Fair! Join us for live music, fun, dancing, and lots of memories! Bring the whole family! Admission will be $5 and free for Yankton County 4-H members...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0qNH_0bbOvASw00

Pooch Plunge

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2020 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

Have you ever wanted to swim with your dog? Is the Pooch Plunge a yearly tradition for you and your furry friend? The Pooch Plunge is BACK at Yankton's new waterpark! Free will donation with all...

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

