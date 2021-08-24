Cancel
Abiquiu, NM

Live events coming up in Abiquiu

Abiquiu Daily
 7 days ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) Abiquiu is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abiquiu:

October Guided Tour to Trinity Site

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 1050 Bathtub Row, Los Alamos, NM

October Guided Tour to Trinity Site is on Facebook. To connect with October Guided Tour to Trinity Site, join Facebook today.

McGladrey Team Golf Tournament

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4290 Diamond Dr, Los Alamos, NM

Address : Los Alamos Golf Course, 4250 Diamond Drive Los Alamos NM Phone : 505-662-8139 (Always call and confirm events.)

PEEC: Eat Like A Bear At Los Alamos Nature Center Aug. 27

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 2600 Canyon Rd, Los Alamos, NM

The menu for the Pajarito Environmental Education Center's upcoming Eat Like a Bear Dinner. This special event will be held at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Friday, Aug. 27 starting at 6 pm Pig...

Rally for the Rio Float Trip #2

Dixon, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 2410 New Mexico 68, Dixon, NM 87527

Register for one of two free float trips for current members offered by Amigos Bravos at our scaled-down flagship event, Rally for the Rio.

Los Alamos Farmer's Market

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2300 Trinity Dr, Los Alamos, NM

This event listing provided for the Los Alamos community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

