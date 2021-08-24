Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theodosia, MO

Theodosia events calendar

Posted by 
Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 7 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) Theodosia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Theodosia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gLzI_0bbOuxNo00

Heart to Heart Zumba Dance

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Schliemann Center for Women Heart to Heart Brazilian Dance (Zumba), Monday and Wednesday 4pm. Due to covid, class capacity is limited. Masks required and social distancing strictly observed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SpUI_0bbOuxNo00

Graveside service

Isabella, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Here is Linda Lou Wiggins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Linda Lou Wiggins in Springfield, Missouri, born in Ava...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqHN7_0bbOuxNo00

River Pretty Writers Retreat 18

Tecumseh, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO 65760

River Pretty Writers Retreat is a writing intensive program that offers generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6ZJm_0bbOuxNo00

Ashtyn Barbaree at Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR)

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ashtyn Barbaree is coming back to Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR) on August 7th and October 1st, 2021. Ashtyn is an internationally touring americana singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSks4_0bbOuxNo00

Ha Ha Tonka

Tecumseh, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO

First band Creek Stink was great. Savor burger was amazing, great staff. Ha Ha Tonka did the usual great show, if you haven’t seen these guys you really need to do it. Exceptional musicians that...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
34
Followers
305
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Tecumseh, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Theodosia, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Poetry#Brazilian#Sun Oct 10#Americana#Mo First Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy