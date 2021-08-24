Theodosia events calendar

(THEODOSIA, MO) Theodosia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Theodosia:

Heart to Heart Zumba Dance Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Schliemann Center for Women Heart to Heart Brazilian Dance (Zumba), Monday and Wednesday 4pm. Due to covid, class capacity is limited. Masks required and social distancing strictly observed...

Graveside service Isabella, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Here is Linda Lou Wiggins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Linda Lou Wiggins in Springfield, Missouri, born in Ava...

River Pretty Writers Retreat 18 Tecumseh, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO 65760

River Pretty Writers Retreat is a writing intensive program that offers generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.

Ashtyn Barbaree at Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR) Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ashtyn Barbaree is coming back to Rapp's Barren (Mountain Home, AR) on August 7th and October 1st, 2021. Ashtyn is an internationally touring americana singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist...

Ha Ha Tonka Tecumseh, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO

First band Creek Stink was great. Savor burger was amazing, great staff. Ha Ha Tonka did the usual great show, if you haven’t seen these guys you really need to do it. Exceptional musicians that...