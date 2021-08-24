Cancel
Gardiner, MT

What's up Gardiner: Local events calendar

Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 7 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Gardiner is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gardiner:

Pump Up The BASE: All Levels Yoga Flow with Santosha Wellness Center

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

BSCO is gearing up to open Big Sky’s first community center - BASE - next winter season. This summer, community fitness providers will host a series of donation-based community classes at the...

Crail Gardens Open House

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2100 Spotted Elk Rd, Big Sky, MT

Come visit Crail Gardens and learn about the ways in which native plants help conserve water, provide wildlife habitat and conserve our natural heritage. Enjoy the fall colors of the garden and...

Gallatin River Clean-Up

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 32 Market Pl #6, Big Sky, MT

Help keep the Gallatin clean! For the third year in a row, the Gallatin River Task Force and the Gallatin Watershed Council are teaming up to clean up the river. Volunteers will fan out across the...

Erica Falls

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

We've wanted Erica Falls here for over a year so we're thrilled to bring her to Big Sky Town Center on Thursday, August 26. Soul singer and songwriter Erica Falls credits her unique vintage sound...

Learn More
Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting -Emigrant

Emigrant, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 Murphy Lane, Emigrant, MT 59027

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.

