Loa, UT

Loa calendar: Events coming up

Loa Today
Loa Today
 7 days ago

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Loa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbWJx_0bbOupK000

Glen Wood Memorial Futurity, Maturity, and Open 5D

Salina, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

$40,000 added 2D Futurity & More Futurity Nominations Due 6/1 see https://www.swdclassic.com/glen-wood-memorial

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD9Dc_0bbOupK000

The Shine Retreat with Jaime Myers — Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch

Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

The Shine Retreat at Boulder Ranch is an intimate, magical experience that will leave you rejuvenated, inspired and with a deeper experience of freedom, connection, expansion and clarity. Retreat...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFMvL_0bbOupK000

Utah Landscapes Photo Tour

Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775

This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQQZ5_0bbOupK000

Graveside Service

Teasdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Obituary & Life Story for Tonya "Tucker" Gutke. Born Aug 28, 1971, died Jul 2, 2021. See photos, service information and a complete Life Story. theMemories offers a living online obituary that lasts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22snYo_0bbOupK000

Jorgensen Honda Club Championship

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT

The Men's Club championship is a two day tournament. 18 Holes are played both days. On Friday, players will sign up for tee times and can choose your pairing. Saturday will be a shotgun start and...

Learn More

