Terreton events coming up

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are coming to Terreton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

August Social Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 355 Centennial Ln, Rigby, ID

Rigby Broulims Hatch Chile Roasting Event Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 N State St, Rigby, ID

Every Year Broulims gathers the community in support of local organizations. Check out the Hatch Chile Products being sold that day and the activities going on around the store. Also, Broulims is...

Carnival of Souls- High School Dance at the Idaho Falls Zoo Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

All area Halloween High School Dance at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The cost of your ticket will allow you into the zoo plus refreshments.

Suicide Prevention: A Call To Everyone Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 480 Park Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Community Suicide Prevention's Annual Conference. Open to Everyone. Sponsors: Optum, BHC, The DEC, Syko Realm

Horseback Riding Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come along as we explore one of the most scenic areas in South East Idaho by horseback. We are teaming up with Dry Ridge Outfitters for a two hour wilderness ride. This event is open to students...