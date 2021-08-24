Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terreton, ID

Terreton events coming up

Posted by 
Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 7 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are coming to Terreton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKIhM_0bbOuogV00

August Social

Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 355 Centennial Ln, Rigby, ID

List of MOMS Club of Orem & Vineyard upcoming events. Back-to-school Events by MOMS Club of Orem & Vineyard. Events - August Social, Mom’s Club Social, M

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzSxo_0bbOuogV00

Rigby Broulims Hatch Chile Roasting Event

Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 150 N State St, Rigby, ID

Every Year Broulims gathers the community in support of local organizations. Check out the Hatch Chile Products being sold that day and the activities going on around the store. Also, Broulims is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25u6kk_0bbOuogV00

Carnival of Souls- High School Dance at the Idaho Falls Zoo

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

All area Halloween High School Dance at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The cost of your ticket will allow you into the zoo plus refreshments.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6tDl_0bbOuogV00

Suicide Prevention: A Call To Everyone

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 480 Park Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Community Suicide Prevention's Annual Conference. Open to Everyone. Sponsors: Optum, BHC, The DEC, Syko Realm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOfKL_0bbOuogV00

Horseback Riding

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come along as we explore one of the most scenic areas in South East Idaho by horseback. We are teaming up with Dry Ridge Outfitters for a two hour wilderness ride. This event is open to students...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
8
Followers
286
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Terreton, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Halloween#Moms Club#Dance#The Hatch Chile Products#Bhc#Dec#Syko Realm Starts#Dry Ridge Outfitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy