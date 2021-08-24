Livingston events coming soon

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Vintage Metal Deck Mineral Point, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI

Transform ordinary metal into a fabulous thick, chunky, beautifully embellished deck of cards! You will receive 10 flat pieces of metal, each 6” x 3”, to transform into beautiful works of art. We...

Horse Clinic with Dr. Lew Sterrett Mineral Point, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Betty Lane, Mineral Point, WI

Cowboy Country Church is proud to present internationally renowned horse whisperer Dr. Lew Sterrett. Watch him tame an unbroken horse before your very eyes during his Sermon on the Mount. This is...

Fennimore Junior Fair Fennimore, WI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 510 7th St, Fennimore, WI

Join the Fennimore FFA for The Fennimore Fair! Sponsored by: Fennimore FFA Mt. Ida Hilltoppers Plum Valley Boosters 4-H Club Stitzer Go-Getters 4-H Club Fennimore Community Schools Fennimore FFA...

Serenity Stones Mineral Point, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI

Stones talk to me. While beachcombing, walking, hiking, I cannot pass up a good-looking stone! If you love stones and fill your pockets like me, this class is for you! You will learn a few simple...

Worship 9:00am Fennimore, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Sunday Times: Doors Open: 8:30 AM Worship: 9-10 AM Social Hour: We will not be having a social hour due to Pandemic Protocol Faith Finders: No Faith Finders at this time due to Pandemic Protocol...