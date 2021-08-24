Cancel
Livingston, WI

Livingston events coming soon

Posted by 
Livingston News Alert
 7 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tByxJ_0bbOunnm00

Vintage Metal Deck

Mineral Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI

Transform ordinary metal into a fabulous thick, chunky, beautifully embellished deck of cards! You will receive 10 flat pieces of metal, each 6” x 3”, to transform into beautiful works of art. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUCWF_0bbOunnm00

Horse Clinic with Dr. Lew Sterrett

Mineral Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Betty Lane, Mineral Point, WI

Cowboy Country Church is proud to present internationally renowned horse whisperer Dr. Lew Sterrett. Watch him tame an unbroken horse before your very eyes during his Sermon on the Mount. This is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XPAq_0bbOunnm00

Fennimore Junior Fair

Fennimore, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 510 7th St, Fennimore, WI

Join the Fennimore FFA for The Fennimore Fair! Sponsored by: Fennimore FFA Mt. Ida Hilltoppers Plum Valley Boosters 4-H Club Stitzer Go-Getters 4-H Club Fennimore Community Schools Fennimore FFA...

Serenity Stones

Mineral Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 18 Shakerag St, Mineral Point, WI

Stones talk to me. While beachcombing, walking, hiking, I cannot pass up a good-looking stone! If you love stones and fill your pockets like me, this class is for you! You will learn a few simple...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bp4Oy_0bbOunnm00

Worship 9:00am

Fennimore, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Sunday Times: Doors Open: 8:30 AM Worship: 9-10 AM Social Hour: We will not be having a social hour due to Pandemic Protocol Faith Finders: No Faith Finders at this time due to Pandemic Protocol...

Livingston News Alert

ABOUT

With Livingston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

