Crestone, CO

Crestone calendar: Events coming up

Crestone Digest
 7 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) Live events are coming to Crestone.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyDKW_0bbOumv300

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat

Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Stay for 4 days/3 nights in Crestone (at your choice of room) All meals + snacks Tarot/Oracle readings for photo shoot (done 2 weeks before the retreat) + Oracle channeled readings during the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWpIG_0bbOumv300

Christian Concert - Westcliffe, CO

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 410 S 6th St, Westcliffe, CO

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Westcliffe, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Westcliffe. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Westcliffe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yIwd_0bbOumv300

Gardner Farmers Market

Gardner, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 25336-, 25356 CO-69, Gardner, CO

Explore a land rich in history, natural wonders, and artistic inspiration. Experience the small town charm of Walsenburg, La Veta, Gardner, and Cuchara. Get the “full story” on the Highway of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrhpW_0bbOumv300

ASHTANGA YOGA and BUDDHIST MEDITATION with Leigha Nicole

Crestone, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3203 Camino Baca Grande, Crestone, CO 81131

Unplug and renew your spirit on an autumn yoga retreat with Leigha Nicole at the Vajra Vidya Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2io7XO_0bbOumv300

Rocky Mountain NWTF

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 Santa Fe Ave, Alamosa, CO

Rocky Mountain NWTFTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $70.00Jake: $20.00Sponsor: $350.00Silver Gun Table: $900.00Gold Gun Table: $1200.00

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

