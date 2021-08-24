Crestone calendar: Events coming up

(CRESTONE, CO) Live events are coming to Crestone.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Stay for 4 days/3 nights in Crestone (at your choice of room) All meals + snacks Tarot/Oracle readings for photo shoot (done 2 weeks before the retreat) + Oracle channeled readings during the...

Christian Concert - Westcliffe, CO Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 410 S 6th St, Westcliffe, CO

Gardner Farmers Market Gardner, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 25336-, 25356 CO-69, Gardner, CO

ASHTANGA YOGA and BUDDHIST MEDITATION with Leigha Nicole Crestone, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3203 Camino Baca Grande, Crestone, CO 81131

Unplug and renew your spirit on an autumn yoga retreat with Leigha Nicole at the Vajra Vidya Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado.

Rocky Mountain NWTF Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 333 Santa Fe Ave, Alamosa, CO

Rocky Mountain NWTFTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $70.00Jake: $20.00Sponsor: $350.00Silver Gun Table: $900.00Gold Gun Table: $1200.00