Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

What’s up Lincoln: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOufe_0bbOul2K00

2021 WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Okay people! Did you know that Doctor Who Day is celebrated each year on November 23. It’s our sixth annual WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1zX3_0bbOul2K00

Wine & Bitch: A Dog-Friendly Dinner

Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

Paws Up presents, Wine & Bitch, a dog-friendly dinner & wine tasting experience for you and your doggie to load to your heart's content before our Canine Classic Run.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39KX_0bbOul2K00

Sunflower Days

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Here it is Applestem's first ever Sunflower Days! Three flower filled weekends that promise to be picture perfect. Come see see 20 different varieties of sunflowers of all shapes and colors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y6vs_0bbOul2K00

Generation to Generation Women's Conference

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 720 Faw Road, Helena, MT 59602

This event always encourages us to go into the higher places with God, join us for the journey

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClagZ_0bbOul2K00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at LEWIS & CLARK

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
21
Followers
214
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, MT
Government
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
City
Lincoln, MT
City
Greenough, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Mt#Wine Bitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy