Live events on the horizon in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lewistown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Great River Watercolor Society Monthly Meeting Quincy, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Quincy, IL

The Great River Watercolor Society holds meetings monthly at 4:30 pm on the fourth Tuesday of the month from August through October and January through April. For more information...

Muddy River Opera Company: Helen Quincy, IL

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

On Friday, July 30 at 7 pm and Sunday, August 1 at 2 pm, Muddy River Opera Company will be showcasing the world premiere of Helen, an adaption of Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. This origin

Monday Funday: Play Date Quincy, IL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 526 Jersey St, Quincy, IL

Join us for a play date at the library! Playing plays an important role in developing social skills, language, and communication among other things. Play stations will be set up for children to...

Summer Blood Drive Quincy, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 Civic Center Plaza #237, Quincy, IL

Canceled: Arts Quincy has again partnered with community organizations for a blood drive! We need your help to replenish the blood bank as there is a severe nationwide blood shortage. Join us at the O

John Deere 630F Online Auctions In Kahoka, Missouri Kahoka, MO

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View John Deere 630F Online Auctions In Kahoka, Missouri at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.