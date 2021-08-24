Cancel
Tribune, KS

What's up Tribune: Local events calendar

Tribune News Watch
Tribune News Watch
 7 days ago

(TRIBUNE, KS) Tribune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tribune area:

Town Hall Meeting Aug 25

Leoti, KS

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Town Hall Meeting Aug 25 is on Facebook. To connect with Town Hall Meeting Aug 25, join Facebook today.

Graham Hoeme 12-11 For Sale In Sharon Springs, Kansas

Sharon Springs, KS

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

12' Grahm Hoeme chisel. Complete condition but has not been used for years. Selling for the John Fixsen Estate southwest of Wallace Ks. Call us at 785_899_0096 for details. Please read the terms...

Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services

Sharon Springs, KS

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

See All Farm Equipment For Sale near you By Cochran Farm Supply Auction Services , 67733. (785) 899-0096

Lot # 9101 - SUNFLOWER 5x5

Sharon Springs, KS

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Sunflower 5x5 sweep with Flex King pickers. Blades and tires look to be in serviceable condition. Some cracks and welding show on the frame work (see pics) Selling for the John Fixsen Estate...

Tribune News Watch

Tribune News Watch

Tribune, KS
ABOUT

With Tribune News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

