Curtis, NE

Curtis events coming up

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 7 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are coming to Curtis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Curtis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNoza_0bbOuiO900

Jacqueline Sachtjen

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 302 S Sycamore St, North Platte, NE

Jacqueline Sachtjen, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed way at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln on August 18, 2021, at the age of 71. Jacqueline was born to Clarence and Lila Humphrey Arensdorf...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyQhn_0bbOuiO900

Blu-Jet Ripper

Curtis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Blu-Jet Ripper, 8.00-16 Front Tires, 3 Point Hitch, 6 Rows, 30" Spacing, SN: 003373

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1JwA_0bbOuiO900

LRHC Legacy Golf Tournament

Elwood, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 74839 US-283, Elwood, NE

SAVE THE DATE Lexington Regional Health Center is excited to announce their first LRHC Legacy Golf Tournament! Date: Saturday, August 28th Location: Lakeside Golf Club, Elwood, NE Contact: Brenna...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFc6F_0bbOuiO900

Anthony and the Anamals

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

Anthony and the Anamals is on Facebook. To connect with Anthony and the Anamals, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnArD_0bbOuiO900

Neal Alvin Gibbins

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE

Neal A. Gibbins of Cozad, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Cozad Community Hospital at the age of 81. Neal was born on June 12, 1940 to Orville and Pearl Christensen Gibbins in...

Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

