Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgway, IL

Ridgway calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ridgway News Watch
Ridgway News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR0ky_0bbOuhVQ00

Faith, Family, & the Outdoors

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3859 IL-34, Harrisburg, IL

Faith, Family, & the Outdoors is on Facebook. To connect with Faith, Family, & the Outdoors, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBnmE_0bbOuhVQ00

SIC Foundation Board of Directors Meeting

Carmi, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Southeastern Illinois College 3575 College Rd Harrisburg, IL 62946 E: info@sic.edu Ph: 618.252.5400 ; 866.338.2742 Directory Maps + Directions Webmaster

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQhUd_0bbOuhVQ00

[FREE CLASS] KIDS OR TEENS PUBLIC SPEAKING (AGE 7-16)

Mount Vernon, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 21-2, Jalan USJ 10/1D, Taipan Business Centre, Subang Jaya, Selangor 47620

Claim our ​1 Hour FREE Trial Class without any obligation! Let your children master the art of Public Speaking now.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w2YL_0bbOuhVQ00

UCMS Back to School Bash 2021

Morganfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4465 US-60, Morganfield, KY

The UCMS Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, August 24th, from 4-6 pm. This year, we will be having a drive-up event. All students will be able to pick up their schedules, meet the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMjGu_0bbOuhVQ00

Main Street Market — Flabby Daddy Dips

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Commercial St, Harrisburg, IL

3rd Annual Main Street Market Join us for a day filled with family fun. Vendors with antiques, apparel, crafts, vintage, repurposed and handmade items and everything in between. There will even be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway News Watch

Ridgway, IL
24
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Harrisburg, IL
Government
City
Ridgway, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Il Rrb#Family The Outdoors#Jalan Usj 10 1d#Taipan Business Centre#Il 3rd Annual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy