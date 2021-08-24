Ridgway calendar: What's coming up
(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ridgway area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3859 IL-34, Harrisburg, IL
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 21-2, Jalan USJ 10/1D, Taipan Business Centre, Subang Jaya, Selangor 47620
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 4465 US-60, Morganfield, KY
The UCMS Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, August 24th, from 4-6 pm. This year, we will be having a drive-up event. All students will be able to pick up their schedules, meet the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 100 S Commercial St, Harrisburg, IL
3rd Annual Main Street Market Join us for a day filled with family fun. Vendors with antiques, apparel, crafts, vintage, repurposed and handmade items and everything in between. There will even be...
