Longville, MN

Longville events calendar

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are coming to Longville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RF8sQ_0bbOugch00

Gigfoot Live

Outing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 448 MN-6, Outing, MN

Stop by the Channel Bar and Grill for some live music, food, drinks and fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429Fkt_0bbOugch00

Green Scene Farmers Market

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 617 Michigan Ave, Walker, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 9AM - 2PMLocation: Green Scene Market, 617 Michigan Avenue W, Walker MN 56484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yrR9_0bbOugch00

2021 Walker Area Men's Recovery Retreat

Hackensack, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5649 Bachelor Road Northwest, Hackensack, MN 56452

2021 marks our 17th annual Walker Area Men’s Retreat! Our theme this year is “A New Freedom and a New Happiness”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byKgk_0bbOugch00

Eric Reitan live at BC's Corral

Longville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2776 MN-84, Longville, MN

Eric Reitan live at BC's Corral at BC's Corral On Mule Lake, 2776 State Highway 84 NW, Longville, MN 56655, Longville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:30 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpTmB_0bbOugch00

Music at the Merit

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1812 Merit Rd NW, Walker, MN

Join us Sunday afternoons from 2pm - 5pm for Live music on the patio! This week's musical guest: Fred Montana

ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

