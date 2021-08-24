Coming soon: Council events

(COUNCIL, NC) Council has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Council area:

Senior Breakfast and Wellness Program Hallsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 5662 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro, NC 28442

FSEC senior wellness project combines our traditional food service programs with new health and wellness services i.e. health check etc

Summer Series Club Racing Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Captain's meeting at 2PM First signal on the water at 3PM

4th Annual Selfies in the Sunflowers Hallsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join us for our 4th annual Selfies in the Sunflowers! Come out and pick some sunflowers to take home and get some awesome photo opportunities as well. We have a field of sunflowers with various...

1st annual Trap N Paint Currie, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1891 John Henry Store rd, Currie, NC 28435

Get ready to get lit and have a blast at Ki Ki Sweet Treat’s first Trap N Paint event Get your Girls or ya Boys and get it poppin !!!

DarkMAD 14 y 15 Octubre, 2022 Bladenboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: s/n Camino de San Antón, 28320 Pinto

DarkMAD 2022 Madrid llamando a la Oscuridad. EL MAYOR EVENTO DE TODO EL SUR DE EUROPA Dark, Electro, Post Punk, Synth Pop, Gothic,