Council, NC

Coming soon: Council events

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 7 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Council has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Council area:

Senior Breakfast and Wellness Program

Hallsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 5662 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro, NC 28442

FSEC senior wellness project combines our traditional food service programs with new health and wellness services i.e. health check etc

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfRgX_0bbOufjy00

Summer Series Club Racing

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Captain's meeting at 2PM First signal on the water at 3PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEZZ6_0bbOufjy00

4th Annual Selfies in the Sunflowers

Hallsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join us for our 4th annual Selfies in the Sunflowers! Come out and pick some sunflowers to take home and get some awesome photo opportunities as well. We have a field of sunflowers with various...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WPPa_0bbOufjy00

1st annual Trap N Paint

Currie, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1891 John Henry Store rd, Currie, NC 28435

Get ready to get lit and have a blast at Ki Ki Sweet Treat’s first Trap N Paint event Get your Girls or ya Boys and get it poppin !!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rB4GL_0bbOufjy00

DarkMAD 14 y 15 Octubre, 2022

Bladenboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: s/n Camino de San Antón, 28320 Pinto

DarkMAD 2022 Madrid llamando a la Oscuridad. EL MAYOR EVENTO DE TODO EL SUR DE EUROPA Dark, Electro, Post Punk, Synth Pop, Gothic,

Learn More

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
