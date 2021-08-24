Coming soon: Council events
(COUNCIL, NC) Council has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Council area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Address: 5662 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro, NC 28442
FSEC senior wellness project combines our traditional food service programs with new health and wellness services i.e. health check etc
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC
Captain's meeting at 2PM First signal on the water at 3PM
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Join us for our 4th annual Selfies in the Sunflowers! Come out and pick some sunflowers to take home and get some awesome photo opportunities as well. We have a field of sunflowers with various...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1891 John Henry Store rd, Currie, NC 28435
Get ready to get lit and have a blast at Ki Ki Sweet Treat’s first Trap N Paint event Get your Girls or ya Boys and get it poppin !!!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: s/n Camino de San Antón, 28320 Pinto
DarkMAD 2022 Madrid llamando a la Oscuridad. EL MAYOR EVENTO DE TODO EL SUR DE EUROPA Dark, Electro, Post Punk, Synth Pop, Gothic,
