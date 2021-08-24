Cancel
Great River, NY

Great River events coming up

 7 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Great River is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

GROUNDS TOURS

Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, NY

Outdoor guided Grounds Tours of the Arboretum are available in the Spring, Summer, and Fall (weather permitting) for free every […]

Toddler Time (Walkers through 23 months) (East Islip)

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 381 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from East Islip Public Library: Wednesday, August 25 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PMDesigned to stimulate and...

Preschool Education – Seeds and Sprouts Session 2

Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 440 Montauk Hwy, Great River, NY

PRESCHOOL EDUCATION Seeds and Sprouts (Ages 0-5) Session 2 There is a choice of two time blocks. Saturdays at 11:00 […]

Sabbath Unleashed at Shakers Pub

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

We will be making our way to Long Island’s Shakers Pub. Saturday, August 14th at 8:00 PM. Join us as we play a full evening of your favorite Black Sabbath tunes. There will be a $10 cover charge...

Performance - Grease

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY

CM Teens GreaseWith a hip-shaking rock n roll score featuring hits like Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin, and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell Highs

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

