Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nucla, CO

Live events coming up in Nucla

Posted by 
Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 7 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Nucla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015W1X_0bbOudyW00

Comfort Zone Support Group

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 S 3rd St, Montrose, CO

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be one of the most traumatic and stressful times of your life. Comfort Zone is a space where we want to provide practical information and a place to connect and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkwNG_0bbOudyW00

Bingo Fundraiser

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 S Hillcrest Dr, Montrose, CO

A bingo fundraiser hosted by the Elks Club to support St Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXALH_0bbOudyW00

2021 6th Annual Golf Tournament & Scramble

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

**GOLFERS - REGISTER NOW FOR OUR BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR!** It is that time of year again as we invite you to our 6th annual "Driving to End Homelessness" Golf Tournament & Scramble held at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0sQS_0bbOudyW00

Botanical Field Sketches

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Uncompahgre Riverway Trail (Montrose Section), Montrose, CO 81401

Practice a few tips and tricks, including sketches, to help you identify plants and other nature finds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4itI_0bbOudyW00

Open Skate Night

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Montrose, CO

Come skate with us!!! All levels are welcome. Loaner gear is available - in adult sizes only. Waivers must be signed. Let’s ROLL!!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nucla Digest

Nucla Digest

Nucla, CO
9
Followers
223
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

With Nucla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nucla, CO
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Nucla, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Elks Club#St Jude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy