Live events coming up in Nucla

(NUCLA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Nucla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

Comfort Zone Support Group Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 S 3rd St, Montrose, CO

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be one of the most traumatic and stressful times of your life. Comfort Zone is a space where we want to provide practical information and a place to connect and...

Bingo Fundraiser Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 S Hillcrest Dr, Montrose, CO

A bingo fundraiser hosted by the Elks Club to support St Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

2021 6th Annual Golf Tournament & Scramble Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

**GOLFERS - REGISTER NOW FOR OUR BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR!** It is that time of year again as we invite you to our 6th annual "Driving to End Homelessness" Golf Tournament & Scramble held at...

Botanical Field Sketches Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Uncompahgre Riverway Trail (Montrose Section), Montrose, CO 81401

Practice a few tips and tricks, including sketches, to help you identify plants and other nature finds.

Open Skate Night Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Montrose, CO

Come skate with us!!! All levels are welcome. Loaner gear is available - in adult sizes only. Waivers must be signed. Let’s ROLL!!!