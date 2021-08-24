Jackman events coming soon

(JACKMAN, ME) Jackman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackman area:

CrabApple Whitewater, Fife Brook Rafting West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3 Lake Moxie Rd, West Forks, ME

Most of August is already booked – book your trip now before summer is gone. This beautiful rafting trip through mild whitewater (Class I & II with one Class III) is the perfect outing for...

Flume Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Flume takes place August 28, 2021 in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Summer Apres Series Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Enjoy a little live music outside on the Beach, complete with a frosty Maine microbrew during the Summer Après Series, featuring four performances by up and coming artists on the Beach, plus tap...

Tuesday Night Group Ride Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3004 Town Line Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

The CVTNMBGR is a no drop intermediate plus mountain bike group ride. What does this mean? We ride at a moderate pace, we ride all different trail difficulties, and we always regroup throughout...