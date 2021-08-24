Cancel
Jackman, ME

Jackman events coming soon

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(JACKMAN, ME) Jackman is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmgWJ_0bbOuc5n00

CrabApple Whitewater, Fife Brook Rafting

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3 Lake Moxie Rd, West Forks, ME

Most of August is already booked – book your trip now before summer is gone. This beautiful rafting trip through mild whitewater (Class I & II with one Class III) is the perfect outing for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rFbm_0bbOuc5n00

Flume

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Flume takes place August 28, 2021 in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb1i5_0bbOuc5n00

Summer Apres Series

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Enjoy a little live music outside on the Beach, complete with a frosty Maine microbrew during the Summer Après Series, featuring four performances by up and coming artists on the Beach, plus tap...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJWwZ_0bbOuc5n00

Tuesday Night Group Ride

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3004 Town Line Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

The CVTNMBGR is a no drop intermediate plus mountain bike group ride. What does this mean? We ride at a moderate pace, we ride all different trail difficulties, and we always regroup throughout...

Learn More

Jackman Daily

Jackman Daily

Jackman, ME
ABOUT

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

