Live events Walden — what’s coming up

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walden:

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market is located along the scenic Yampa River Yampa Street between 6th and 8th Streets. Held on Saturdays from June 5 to September 18, the official hours are 9...

5th Annual 24 Hour Boat Cruise Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Save the Date! This year’s 24 Hour Boat Cruise will be held Friday, August 27 at 4pm until Saturday, August 28 at 4pm. More information on registration to follow. If you have any questions please...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Steamboat Springs Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

The Lil Smokies Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Howelsen Pkwy, Steamboat Springs, CO

The Lil Smokies with guests Jon Stickley Trio & locals Buffalo Commons. ***Please note, the venue has been reconfigured this year to provide … More

Bike for Your Life Walden, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Continental Divide Trail, Walden, CO

A wiser fella than myself once said: Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes the bear, well, he eats you. There were once grizzly bears in Colorado. These majestic, massive beasts made the...