Live events coming up in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NE) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

Holdrege Chamber Ribbon Cutting for Twin Dragons Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 4th Ave, Holdrege, NE

Ribbon Cutting for Twin Dragons Martial Arts of Nebraska, Thursday, August 26 from 5-7 pm @ 4th Ave Coffee

Royal Rangers/Girls Ministry Kick-off Agra, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1004 US-36, Agra, KS

Fall is here and our 2021-2022 season of Royal Rangers and Girls Ministry is kicking off! This discipleship program is for kids grades pre-k to seniors and offers food, fun and time in God's word...

Blu-Jet Pivot Track Closer Wilcox, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Blu-Jet Pivot Track Closer, Center Packing Wheels, Three Row Notched Disks, 3 Pt Attach

Memorial service Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 3rd St, Phillipsburg, KS

Find the obituary of Doris Stowell (1924 - 2021) from Phillipsburg, KS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.