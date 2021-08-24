Cancel
Coleville, CA

Coleville calendar: Events coming up

Coleville Post
 7 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Coleville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coleville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMCeK_0bbOuIdN00

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

August 26, 2021 | 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Douglas Senior Center 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville Janssen single dose COVID-19 Vaccine (Ages 18+) Pfizer (Ages 12+) Moderna (Ages 18+) Walk-in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUl9k_0bbOuIdN00

Douglas County Rodeo

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:59 PM

Address: Pinenut Road, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Broncs, Bulls, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, Concert, Local Vendors, Food Trucks, Kids Day and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiotG_0bbOuIdN00

Parent Night Out: Back to School Buddy Night

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Hey NWMA Parents & Students! 👋 It’s the start of a new school year, and we are throwing a Back-to-School Party just for you and your new friends❗ Going Back-to-School for a new school year can be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQhdY_0bbOuIdN00

Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley is hosting a Meet & Greet Membership Drive

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1324 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley is hosting a Meet & Greet Membership Drive Tuesday, August 24th 5-7 pm Lampe Park Pavilion. Please join us. Complimentary beverages & snacks. Additional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnVvA_0bbOuIdN00

Family Summer Concert Series - Mumbo Gumbo

Minden, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1601 6th St, Minden, NV

Presented by Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department Co-Sponsored by the Town of Minden & Carson Valley Inn Bently Nevada Family Summer Concert Series August 27, 2021 Mumbo Gumbo Co-Sponsor...

