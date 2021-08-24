Coffee Springs events coming soon

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Coffee Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coffee Springs area:

Enterprise Farmers Market Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays7am - 11amLocation:525 North Main Street

Labor Day Get Down at Bama Slam Sept 3rd-6th New Brockton, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 567 County Road 156, New Brockton, AL 36351

Labor Day GET DOWN Weekend at Bama Slam in Ten Buck Two

Pokémon day! Come Play & Trade! Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come play the Pokémon TCG & trade your cards with other trainers. Can’t wait to see you from 12-3!

Yu-Gu-Oh Tournament Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come join us and play Yu-Gi-Oh from 7-10 Also check out other

Miss Rock Star! Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 421 E Lee St, Enterprise, AL

Join the Angel Queens in the 9th annual Miss Rock Star pageant! Attire: Rock Star Wear only! Ultimate grand supreme crowned with a 6 foot trophy! Online sign up coming soon!