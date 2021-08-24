Coming soon: Dove Creek events

Cancel
Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek Bulletin
Dove Creek Bulletin
 7 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

Graveside service

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Here is Marian Penny Hayes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Industry Certification: Fire Extinguisher Safety Class (with Live Fire)

Blanding, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 350 West 200 South, Blanding, UT 84511

Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce.

Bowling Fundraiser

Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 290 Lakeside Drive, Cortez, CO 81321

Help us raise money for the scholarship fund while competing in a bowling tournament! Create a team of three or we will pair you!

Free Ladies Golf Clinic

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

A fun opportunity to learn the basic fundamentals, rules, and etiquette of the game from a PGA Professional. Who: Girls and Women of all ages. Goal: Make Golf a fun game that can last a lifetime...

August Power Breakfast

Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 48 W Main St, Cortez, CO

Free and Open to the public. Networking, door prizes and a special guest speaker - Nicci Crowley from LOR Foundation! We hope you’ll join us and live united. POWER BREAKFAST is a monthly breakfast...

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Obituary#Monticello#Pga Professional#Lor Foundation
