Point Roberts calendar: Events coming up

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Live events are lining up on the Point Roberts calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Point Roberts:

Community Lunch and Home Delivered Meals Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 62 Henry Rd, Eastsound, WA

Community meals at Orcas Senior Center have temporarily been suspended due to COVID-19, however, home-delivered meals are available for those who need them. Please contact Jami Mitchell at...

PAWA Paints Triple Wren Farm, Ferndale 2021 Ferndale, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2424 Zell Road, Ferndale, WA 98248

Come ready to paint! The Triple Wren Farm in Ferndale has invited 5-7 PAWA members to paint on the farm during their Annual Dahlia Festival

Orcas Island Farmers Market Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 203 N Beach Rd, Eastsound, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 3PMLocation: Eastsound's Village Green

The Riff Brothers at Station 49 Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come and listen to some great Live Music put on by The Riff Brothers! Have a relaxing Sunday with us at Station 49! The drinks will be cold, the cornhole will be out, the pool table is ready, and...

Blaine Market by the Sea Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 601 Peace Portal Dr, Blaine, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 10 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 2PM Location: H Street and G Street Plaza