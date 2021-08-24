Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cando, ND

Cando calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Cando Times
Cando Times
 7 days ago

(CANDO, ND) Cando is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSYFi_0bbOuDDk00

NP (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ NSSHS (CO-OP)

Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Prairie co-op [Rolette/Wolford/Rolla] (Rolette, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X397m_0bbOuDDk00

Community Fish Fry and Corn Feed

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 Hwy 2 Bike Path, Devils Lake, ND

The 16th Annual Community Fish Fry and Corn feed will be taking place on August 26th this year at the Burdick Arena. Serving will take place from 5pm until gone with a free will offering. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJYmJ_0bbOuDDk00

K3 Männertag 2021

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Triff Männer! - Triff Gott! - Sei herausgefordert!!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cando Times

Cando Times

Cando, ND
11
Followers
210
Post
389
Views
ABOUT

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Prairie Co Op#Rolette Wolford Rolla#Schwelm Triff M Nner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolette, ND
City
Cando, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy