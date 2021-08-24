Cancel
Bunker, MO

Bunker calendar: Coming events

Bunker News Beat
 7 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Live events are coming to Bunker.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bunker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds7Cp_0bbOuCL100

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2sGe_0bbOuCL100

"Remember When" Movie Night

Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 118 Maple St, Pilot Knob, MO

Come out to Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site and enjoy an outdoor movie night. We will be showing the 1941 Warner Bros. classic “Sergeant York,” which chronicles the life and heroism of one of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbiWa_0bbOuCL100

Christian Night

Steelville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 75 MO-8, Steelville, MO

Please come join in the Christian fun of bowling, food, and arcade games. NO ALCOHOL OR SMOKING. We invite all congregations to make this a great Christian Outing. Second and Fourth Tuesday of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165rWe_0bbOuCL100

2021 Summer Concert Series – Kirk Pierce

Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Are you ready to enjoy live music again? We are too! Join us for our 2021 Summer Concert Series featuring the best local bands, right here at Echo Bluff State Park! Bring your blanket or lawn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LSej_0bbOuCL100

Anthony Garner Returns To The Gravel Bar & Grill!!

Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Alternative Country/Folk/Americana at a wonderful place!!😊🇺🇸 Great Food, Drinks, & Amazing Staff🍺🍔

