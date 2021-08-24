Yoder calendar: Events coming up

(YODER, CO) Yoder is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yoder:

Next Step Horse Rescue Open Barn Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2222 N Ellicott Hwy, Calhan, CO

Our third of four this year! We invite you to come on out and meet our adoptable horses as well as those not quite cleared for adoption yet! Get to know the volunteers and how we operate. Who...

Tag Archives for: "Hot Rod Rock and Rumble" Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, CO

Colorado’s Premier Rockabilly Festival Enjoy all things Rockabilly, from pinups to flamethrowers. This year’s Hot Rod Rock & Rumble showcases live entertainment with Genuine American [...]

Live Outdoor Storytime Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7035 Meridian Rd, Peyton, CO

We have missed bringing you Storytime in person! Join us for a live outdoor storytime at High Prairie Library! Bring a blanket and enjoy stories and rhymes outside! In the event of inclement...

Cross Country @ Falcon High School - Sproul Jr High Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 10255 Lambert Rd, Peyton, CO

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Sproul Jr High: Tuesday, August 24 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Falcon Back to School Community Connect Peyton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11870 Stapleton Dr, Peyton, CO

Back To School 2021 Events in Peyton, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Peyton. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events happening in Peyton.