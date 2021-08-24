Cancel
Monterey, VA

What’s up Monterey: Local events calendar

Monterey News Watch
 7 days ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monterey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mORcf_0bbOu9m500

Durbin Rocket @ Durbin, WV

Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, WV

CATCH THE FINAL SEASON OF THE DURBIN ROCKET BEFORE THE CASS-TO-DURBIN LINE OPENS! In century-old Durbin, the DURBIN ROCKET Excursion Train is […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cMxq_0bbOu9m500

Adult Running Camp

Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:59 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV

Join us on Spruce Knob in August to train for a fall ultra marathon or trail race, or to expand your running into the wonderful world of trail running. Based out of the Spruce Knob Mountain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O9bW_0bbOu9m500

Women of the Wild 2021

Bartow, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 17739 Potomac Highland Trail, Bartow, WV 24920

With Love DC presents the fifth annual Women of The Wild gathering. This weekend gives all women and gender non-binary folks who enjoy being in women-designated spaces an opportunity to connect more with nature, connect deeper with their truer selves, and then connect with a strong community and network of other women. This three-day gathering includes a fabulous line up of workshop presenters, time to connect with nature, delicious and healthy meals, an open marketplace, and opportunities to co

