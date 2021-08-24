What’s up Monterey: Local events calendar

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monterey area:

Durbin Rocket @ Durbin, WV Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, WV

CATCH THE FINAL SEASON OF THE DURBIN ROCKET BEFORE THE CASS-TO-DURBIN LINE OPENS! In century-old Durbin, the DURBIN ROCKET Excursion Train is […]

Adult Running Camp Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:59 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV

Join us on Spruce Knob in August to train for a fall ultra marathon or trail race, or to expand your running into the wonderful world of trail running. Based out of the Spruce Knob Mountain...

Women of the Wild 2021 Bartow, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 17739 Potomac Highland Trail, Bartow, WV 24920

With Love DC presents the fifth annual Women of The Wild gathering. This weekend gives all women and gender non-binary folks who enjoy being in women-designated spaces an opportunity to connect more with nature, connect deeper with their truer selves, and then connect with a strong community and network of other women. This three-day gathering includes a fabulous line up of workshop presenters, time to connect with nature, delicious and healthy meals, an open marketplace, and opportunities to co