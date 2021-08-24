What’s up Monterey: Local events calendar
(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Monterey area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, WV
CATCH THE FINAL SEASON OF THE DURBIN ROCKET BEFORE THE CASS-TO-DURBIN LINE OPENS! In century-old Durbin, the DURBIN ROCKET Excursion Train is […]
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:59 PM
Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV
Join us on Spruce Knob in August to train for a fall ultra marathon or trail race, or to expand your running into the wonderful world of trail running. Based out of the Spruce Knob Mountain...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 17739 Potomac Highland Trail, Bartow, WV 24920
With Love DC presents the fifth annual Women of The Wild gathering. This weekend gives all women and gender non-binary folks who enjoy being in women-designated spaces an opportunity to connect more with nature, connect deeper with their truer selves, and then connect with a strong community and network of other women. This three-day gathering includes a fabulous line up of workshop presenters, time to connect with nature, delicious and healthy meals, an open marketplace, and opportunities to co
