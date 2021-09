Is Colorado higher education a product or a service?. Answer: Yes. Higher Ed in Colorado needs to be both, for the state to get the most out of its investment. Any successful business, organization or institution carves out its place in the market partly by clearly identifying and embracing its source of competitive advantage and breadth of competitive scope. Business models and strategic actions that yield success may be unique depending on whether one offers a service or a product. Services do not exchange physical goods and are likely intangible. Products involve exchange of goods that are tangible or intangible.