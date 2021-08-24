Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littlefork, MN

Littlefork events coming soon

Posted by 
Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 7 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Littlefork:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTKpV_0bbOu70d00

Community Cafe

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 5th St, International Falls, MN

Community Cafe is a hot, nutritious meal served by Backus Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:00pm-6:00pm. Pickup is at Door #3 (facing 9th Ave) between 5:00pm-6:00pm. NO...

Learn More

Summer Food Service Program

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 900 5th St, International Falls, MN

Summer Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:30am-1:30pm. Please pickup at Door #3 (facing 9th Ave). Call Backus Office at 218-285-7225 to request a meal for your child(ren).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrqrh_0bbOu70d00

Bass Dash 5K

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Bass Dash 5K takes place August 28, 2021 in International Falls, Minnesota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoFDT_0bbOu70d00

Saturday Morning Yoga (Weekly)

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:55 AM

Address: 1664 MN-11, International Falls, MN

A 70 minute, relaxing, end of the week yoga for all levels. Stretch, breath, strengthen, flow, center, balance, calm, connect, .... Weekly investment into you body, mind and spirit. REPLENISH...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLB9L_0bbOu70d00

Celebration of life

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Here is Robert Thomas Houska’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on March 22, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Robert Thomas Houska of International...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
21
Followers
241
Post
716
Views
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Littlefork, MN
International Falls, MN
Government
City
Backus, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
International Falls, MN
International Falls, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Race#Mn Rrb Littlefork#Digital#Mn Community Cafe#Backus Community Center#Pm 6#Mn Summer Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy