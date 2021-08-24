Littlefork events coming soon

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Littlefork:

Community Cafe International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 5th St, International Falls, MN

Community Cafe is a hot, nutritious meal served by Backus Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:00pm-6:00pm. Pickup is at Door #3 (facing 9th Ave) between 5:00pm-6:00pm. NO...

Summer Food Service Program International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 900 5th St, International Falls, MN

Summer Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:30am-1:30pm. Please pickup at Door #3 (facing 9th Ave). Call Backus Office at 218-285-7225 to request a meal for your child(ren).

Bass Dash 5K International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Bass Dash 5K takes place August 28, 2021 in International Falls, Minnesota. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Saturday Morning Yoga (Weekly) International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:55 AM

Address: 1664 MN-11, International Falls, MN

A 70 minute, relaxing, end of the week yoga for all levels. Stretch, breath, strengthen, flow, center, balance, calm, connect, .... Weekly investment into you body, mind and spirit. REPLENISH...

Celebration of life International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Here is Robert Thomas Houska’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on March 22, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Robert Thomas Houska of International...