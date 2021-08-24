Cancel
Correctionville, IA

Correctionville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 7 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Correctionville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6ycW_0bbOu67u00

Publilc Planetarium: Oasis in Space

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 117 E Willow St, Cherokee, IA

Public planetarium Shows are held every Wednesday and Sunday at 4:oo p.m. Masks are still required at this time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Blr9j_0bbOu67u00

Rhea Lana's of Siouxland Family Shopping Event

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4400 Sergeant Road, #Ste 317, Sioux City, IA 51106

Rhea Lana's of Siouxland is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things fall & winter!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBL1e_0bbOu67u00

Wolf Creek Seed Field Day

Correctionville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for a day as we say Thank You to all our customers for your business. Also looking forward to meeting some new faces! Food and beverages will be provided, soybean and corn plot tours all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syeDf_0bbOu67u00

SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa

Sloan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used SCHABEN P316DCBT For Sale In Iowa at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBPF7_0bbOu67u00

Hesse Foundation Youth Sports Camps

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

The Hesse Foundation presents free youth sports camps. Volleyball, Basketball, Dance and Wrestling. Open to all area youth.

Learn More

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
25
Followers
290
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Ia#Siouxland#Schaben#Tractorhouse Com#The Hesse Foundation
