Live events on the horizon in Houston

(HOUSTON, OH) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

Molly Hatchet with Special Guest: Zebra & John Corabi Versailles, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Address: 791 East Main Street, Versailles, OH 45380

Molly Hatchet "Battleground Tour" with special guest Zebra, and John Corabi (former voice of Motley Crue) - Sat, Sep 4 2021

Mathew Bruce w/ Hot Dish Food Truck Bradford, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd, Bradford, OH

Come enjoy an evening of music with Mathew Bruce from 5:00-8pm. Hot Dish Midwestern Comfort Food will be here from 1-8pm.

HOPE 4 THE HOMELESS PT. 1 Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

S.O.S. Presents Hope 4 The Homeless! We have an awesome Musical lineup. Entry Is Free. A dinner will be issued with every donation given. Kids under 16 will eat free with every parents or...

Internet 101: The Basics Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 116 West High St, Piqua, OH

Learn internet and computer basics at the Piqua Public Library with this Internet 101: The Basics class. This class will meet on Monday, August 23 and 30 from 2:30 - 3:30 pm., with time afterward...

Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses & LILIAC Versailles, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 791 East Main Street, Versailles, OH 45380

Date: November 14, 2020 General Admission: $25.00 (Plus Taxes and Fees) Day Of Show - General Admission: $35.00 (Includes Fees & Taxes) Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. Headliner: Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses Special Guest: LILIACSteven Adler of Gun's N. Roses: Featuring Legendary Drummer & Founding Member of Guns N’ Roses, Steven Adler With over 100 million records sold Steven is considered one of rock's most legendary and recognizable drummers. Steven inducted i