Tatum, NM

Tatum calendar: What's coming up

Tatum News Watch
 7 days ago

(TATUM, NM) Tatum has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tatum:

Skipping Blocks Quilt

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Looking for something to make that is as cute as it is easy? Join Hannah in this class to create the Skipping Blocks quilt. This class would also be a […]\n

Memorial Service

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Mayetta Hartford Parr, 92, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Memorial services will be at Trinity Fellowship Church- Student Ministries Building, 5000 Hollywood Road at 2:00 PM...

New Hope promotion weekend

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Hobbs, New Mexico, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Hobbs, New Mexico. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Hobbs, New Mexico.

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
