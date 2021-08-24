Clayton calendar: Coming events

(CLAYTON, IL) Clayton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

Advocacy Network for Children: Tailgate to Celebrate Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305

This major fundraiser for the Advocacy Network for Children supports its programs to help children heal from abuse and neglect.

Chicken Dinner Chambersburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 107 N Columbia St, Chambersburg, IL

Menu includes fried chicken, sides, homemade pie, and ice cream. Carry out 3:30 p.m. Dine in 4:30 p.m. Outdoor seating available.

Veteran Resource Fair Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 405 Vermont Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Tri-State Veteran Resource Fair is hosting a fair for veterans, family members and interested community members. Join us for this event!

Poor Farm Road Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Poor Farm Road at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . August 29, 2021

Laughter Has No Color Comedy Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 South Front Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Laughter Has No Color Comedy Featuring Smoogie, Brett Eastburn, and Kevin Farley.