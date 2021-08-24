Cancel
Clayton, IL

Clayton calendar: Coming events

Clayton Daily
 7 days ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Clayton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

Advocacy Network for Children: Tailgate to Celebrate

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305

This major fundraiser for the Advocacy Network for Children supports its programs to help children heal from abuse and neglect.

Chicken Dinner

Chambersburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 107 N Columbia St, Chambersburg, IL

Menu includes fried chicken, sides, homemade pie, and ice cream. Carry out 3:30 p.m. Dine in 4:30 p.m. Outdoor seating available.

Veteran Resource Fair

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 405 Vermont Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Tri-State Veteran Resource Fair is hosting a fair for veterans, family members and interested community members. Join us for this event!

Poor Farm Road

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Poor Farm Road at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . August 29, 2021

Laughter Has No Color Comedy

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 South Front Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Laughter Has No Color Comedy Featuring Smoogie, Brett Eastburn, and Kevin Farley.

Clayton, IL
ABOUT

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

