Clayton calendar: Coming events
(CLAYTON, IL) Clayton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 5225 Kochs Lane, Quincy, IL 62305
This major fundraiser for the Advocacy Network for Children supports its programs to help children heal from abuse and neglect.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 107 N Columbia St, Chambersburg, IL
Menu includes fried chicken, sides, homemade pie, and ice cream. Carry out 3:30 p.m. Dine in 4:30 p.m. Outdoor seating available.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 405 Vermont Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Tri-State Veteran Resource Fair is hosting a fair for veterans, family members and interested community members. Join us for this event!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL
Poor Farm Road at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . August 29, 2021
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 200 South Front Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Laughter Has No Color Comedy Featuring Smoogie, Brett Eastburn, and Kevin Farley.
