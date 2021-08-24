Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Live events coming up in Stanfield

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 7 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stanfield area:

Baker Life Group — Trinity Baptist Church

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1100 E Trinity Pl, Casa Grande, AZ

Join us in the Trinity Fellowship Hall at 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday for Prayer Warriors and the Pastor’s Wednesday Life Group. All are invited and welcome!

Prayer Walk

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 44345 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Join us, The Virtue Church for our Prayer Walk at 9:00AM.

STEM Saturdays | Mathematics

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

August is STEM month (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) at the Vista Grande library! Bring your kids (Ages 6-12) in on Saturdays to explore STEM in the world around them. Program will be...

Biz Connect - Casa Grande

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1306 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ

The Casa Grande chapter of Biz Connect meets on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th (when there is one) Thursdays of each month, from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. * Purchasing dinner is expected. * Visitors must attend...

Low Cost Vaccination and License Clinic

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1150 11 Mile Corner, Casa Grande, AZ

License Fees Unaltered Dog License $35.00 (annually) Altered Dog License $15.00 (annually) Three Year Altered Dog License $35.00 Senior Citizen (62 yoa proof of age is required) Discount for...

