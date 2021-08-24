Cancel
Easton, KS

Easton events coming soon

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 7 days ago

(EASTON, KS) Live events are coming to Easton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLjIl_0bbOu0pY00

Graveside service

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS

Here is Charles Raymond Kelly’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqIOq_0bbOu0pY00

Day Shelter inside Wollman Aquatic Center - 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: City of Leavenworth, 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Shelter reservation for an entire "Open Swim" time (1:00 pm - 7:30 pm).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGm8M_0bbOu0pY00

The Gothic Line V

Easton, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 35278 203rd Street, Easton, KS 66020

The Gothic Line V is a Full Immersion Historical MilSim event from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw2zA_0bbOu0pY00

Terrariums with Branch and Bloom at Next to Nature Farms

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 23338 Kissinger Rd, Leavenworth, KS

Join us at Next to Nature Farm for a NEW class from our friend Jennifer at Branch and Bloom! She will visit the farm to create a terrarium - a sealable glass container containing soil and tropical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbXOD_0bbOu0pY00

Duetable with Band K - Joshua Shockey and Michelle Harper Dinner Show

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Delaware St, Leavenworth, KS

Joshua Shockey and Michelle Harper are back again at The Heritage Center to perform another amazing show. Get your tickets fast as these are always a popular event! Dinner and a show for $25 or...

Learn More

Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

