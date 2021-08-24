Chappell events coming soon

(CHAPPELL, NE) Live events are coming to Chappell.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

FIX ESTATE - DAY ONE Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 1 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &ndas...

H2H LIVE On Location - Aug 23-26 Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

The Pro Walleye Series Event 5 is coming to Lake Mac August 23-27! Catch the post-event angler interviews LIVE at Driftwood August 23-26 from 6pm-8pm! This event is open to the public and free of...

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader Big Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader, 13’ Long, 5’ Wide, Pin Hitch, 540 PTO, 9.00-20 Tires, NOTE: Items Need To Be Removed From The Property By Sept. 25th Due To Seller Moving, Operational...

Crema Latina Village Festival 2022 ✘ Hochseilgarten Wiesloch Venango, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:59 PM

Address: Gewann Haagen 7, 69168 Wiesloch

Am 04.06.2022 heißen wir euch zum dritten Mal in Folge auf Rhein-Neckars größten Reggaeton Outdoor Festival willkommen.

The Barlow at Driftwood Ogallala, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE 69153

The Barlow returns to Ogallala on 10.15.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com