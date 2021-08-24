Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, NC

Fairfield calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fairfield Digest
Fairfield Digest
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10unDd_0bbOtyEK00

Hatteras, NC — Wreck Diving — "Graveyard of the Atlantic"

Hatteras, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Hatteras, NC

🤿SCUBA diving in North Carolina is truly an incredible experience. Fed by the warm, clear waters of the Gulf Stream, it has incredible visibility & comfortable temperatures. North Carolina is...

Learn More

Second Annual Down East Judicial Picnic

Plymouth, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 Jordan Thick Road, Plymouth, NC 27962

Annual Fundraiser supporting Republican Judicial Candidates for NC Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Hhv_0bbOtyEK00

N.C. History on Two Wheels

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Festival Park, Manteo, NC

Learn about North Carolina\'s bicycle history at the Roanoke Island Festival Park\'s latest traveling exhibit, North Carolina History on Two Wheels. This exhibit highlights the early development...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLF7T_0bbOtyEK00

OCRAOKE...we're back!!

Ocracoke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 621 Irvin Garrish Hwy, Ocracoke, NC

OCRAOKE...we're back!! is on Facebook. To connect with OCRAOKE...we're back!!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZuT0_0bbOtyEK00

Mike Davis Exhibit

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo, NC

In August, our Vault Gallery will feature mixed media by Mike Davis. The month-long exhibit will showcase Mike's highly stylized brightly colored three dimensional constructions that graphically...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield Digest

Fairfield, NC
2
Followers
235
Post
269
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Plymouth, NC
City
Fairfield, NC
City
Ocracoke, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Island#Live Events#Fed#Republican#Nc Learn#Wheels#Vault Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy