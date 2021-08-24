Cancel
Peach Springs, AZ

Coming soon: Peach Springs events

Posted by 
Peach Springs Today
Peach Springs Today
 7 days ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Peach Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Peach Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrmsD_0bbOtwSs00

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Course - Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 Gates Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This course will provide you with the required training in order to apply for your Arizona CCW permit from AZ DPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oyCL_0bbOtwSs00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKkSJ_0bbOtwSs00

Blackcat X Heading To Seligman!!

Seligman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Chino St, Seligman, AZ

The World Famous Black Cat Bar in Seligman, AZ -- on Route 66 -- is our destination and everyone's invited to escape the heat, grab a cold drink, and rock your socks off. Playing the best of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut5T1_0bbOtwSs00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs, AZ
With Peach Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

