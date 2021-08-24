Live events Moapa — what’s coming up

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are coming to Moapa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moapa:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mesquite, NV 89024

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 88901

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree. Join the group travel of like-minded solo travelers.

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

SNC Match Play Championship Moapa, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 NV-168, Moapa, NV

Tee: SNC '17 Match Play span (7,000 yds - Par 72) Since opening in 2008, Coyote Springs is considered by most to be Jack’s finest desert creation! Coyote Springs has been rated by...

Bar 10 Ranch DualSport club ride - 2021 Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

Fun/scenic trails for all abilities and unparalleled access/views of the Grand Canyon near the Bar 10 Ranch and Toroweap