Moapa, NV

Live events Moapa — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Moapa News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are coming to Moapa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moapa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f22TF_0bbOtva900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mesquite, NV 89024

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKVe3_0bbOtva900

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree

The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: TBD, Las Vegas, NV 88901

USA – 5 Days Death Valley and Joshua Tree. Join the group travel of like-minded solo travelers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHPas_0bbOtva900

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fn4T_0bbOtva900

SNC Match Play Championship

Moapa, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 NV-168, Moapa, NV

Tee: SNC '17 Match Play span (7,000 yds - Par 72) Since opening in 2008, Coyote Springs is considered by most to be Jack’s finest desert creation! Coyote Springs has been rated by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IijDc_0bbOtva900

Bar 10 Ranch DualSport club ride - 2021

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

Fun/scenic trails for all abilities and unparalleled access/views of the Grand Canyon near the Bar 10 Ranch and Toroweap

Moapa News Watch

Moapa, NV
With Moapa News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

