New Information Regarding Fatal Crash

We now know the name of the man who died in a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler. James Everett of Odessa died as a result of the crash.

It happened yesterday morning on US 385 and Mercer. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been identified as Anthony Gallow of New Orleans. He was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide, Possession of Meth, and Falsification of Drug Test results.

A Chevrolet and Grand Cherokee were involved in that crash. Everett was driving the Chevrolet. The driver of the Grand Cherokee refused medical treatment.