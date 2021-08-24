Tillar events calendar

(TILLAR, AR) Live events are lining up on the Tillar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tillar area:

ADENA WITH MUSEUM CARD Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

Self Under Construction Revival Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2315 HWY 82 East, Greenville, MS 38703

Praise, Worship, The Word of God....Come experience a move of the Spirit at the The Way Church.

Wednesday Night Service Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Lynn Ln, Lake Village, AR

Be sure to join us on Wednesday nights for Wednesday Night Service. We have dinner at 6pm and classes begin at 7pm

GORGET INDIAN ARTIFACT ARROWHEAD Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

315 lots featured in Percy Morris Estate Indian Artifact Auction on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 by Mike Nichols Auctions in AR, featuring MISSISSIPPIAN HUMAN FACE EFFIGY WATERBOTTLE WITH, COLLECTION OF...

DSA Varsity Football @ Washington Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

The Washington (Greenville, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Delta Streets Academy (Greenwood, MS) on Friday, August 27.