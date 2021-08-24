Coming soon: Chama events

(CHAMA, NM) Chama is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

Friends of Mountain Light Music Festival Concert Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Join the Mountain Light Trombone Choir for a night of music from the movies on top of Cade Mountain at the Mountain Light Lodge. About this Event Join the Mountain Light Trombone Choir for a night...

Sowa Rigpa Revolution: Immersion into Tibetan Medicine and the Yuthok Nyingthig Cycle – VIRTUAL RETREAT Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

$398.00 – Tier 1 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 7 days from the end of the retreat)$490.00 – Tier 2 (includes access to recordings of all sessions for up to 30 days from...

Free Vaccine Clinic Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Ruby Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St. Free vaccine mobile clinic provided by San Juan Basin Public Health and Jogan Health. Pfizer (12+) and J&J (18+) provided. No ID or insurance...

Riverwalk Naturalist Tour Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: San Juan River Walk, Pagosa Springs, CO

Riverwalk, Centennial Park. Tour lasts approximately 1-1.5 hours. The 1.5-mile paved trail is wheelchair accessible. Bring water, sunglasses, a hat and your curiosity. Pets should be left at home...

GriefShare Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2750 Cornerstone Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the