Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Live events Medway — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 7 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110Lme_0bbOtnlZ00

Overeaters Anonymous Support Group

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 Transalpine Rd, Lincoln, ME

This group meets Wednesdays at 7:00 pm. Location: Conference Room B on the first floor of PVH

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gi4D_0bbOtnlZ00

Aroostook Democrats at the Crown of Maine Balloon Festival

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade! FMI contact Lillie Lavado, Chairperson at info@lillielavado.com or via Facebook messenger @lillielavado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4PgD_0bbOtnlZ00

Hunt's Photo Adventure: Winter in the Great Woods, Maine

Millinocket, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 181 Medway Road, Millinocket, ME 04462

Featuring winter scenes along the Golden Road and the possibilities of wildlife

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCHBT_0bbOtnlZ00

Tony's Martini Club Live At Bissell Brothers

Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 157 Elm St, Milo, ME

Come have a beer or two and see us on the new Bissel Brothers stage! We love this place! You may also like the following

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URQPa_0bbOtnlZ00

FILLED Annual Maine Bear Hunt with House in the Woods

Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

‼️‼️FILLED‼️‼️ We have the opportunity to send 4 veterans to Lee, Maine for a week long bear hunt with the amazing nonprofit, House in the Woods!! You will arrive at a time to be determined on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
8
Followers
282
Post
627
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millinocket, ME
City
Milo, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Lincoln, ME
City
Medway, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pvh Starts#Democrats#Fmi#Bissel Brothers#House#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy