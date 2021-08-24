Live events Medway — what’s coming up

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medway area:

Overeaters Anonymous Support Group Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 Transalpine Rd, Lincoln, ME

This group meets Wednesdays at 7:00 pm. Location: Conference Room B on the first floor of PVH

Aroostook Democrats at the Crown of Maine Balloon Festival Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Aroostook Democrats at the Island Falls Days Parade! FMI contact Lillie Lavado, Chairperson at info@lillielavado.com or via Facebook messenger @lillielavado

Hunt's Photo Adventure: Winter in the Great Woods, Maine Millinocket, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 181 Medway Road, Millinocket, ME 04462

Featuring winter scenes along the Golden Road and the possibilities of wildlife

Tony's Martini Club Live At Bissell Brothers Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 157 Elm St, Milo, ME

Come have a beer or two and see us on the new Bissel Brothers stage! We love this place! You may also like the following

FILLED Annual Maine Bear Hunt with House in the Woods Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

‼️‼️FILLED‼️‼️ We have the opportunity to send 4 veterans to Lee, Maine for a week long bear hunt with the amazing nonprofit, House in the Woods!! You will arrive at a time to be determined on...