Events on the Belfield calendar

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are lining up on the Belfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belfield area:

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

Footsteps Into Medora's Past - Thu, Aug 26, 2021 Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 485 Broadway, Medora, ND

Take a step back in time as you explore North Dakota's most historic town! ake a stroll through Medora's past in this guided historic walking tour. Stories of early Medora and recountings of some...

Dickinson Area Builders Scramble Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Thursday, August 26, 20211:00 PM – 6:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

A Chocolate Affair Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1031 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Join us in celebrating the 12th annual tasting of chocolate delights, fine wines, and craft beers!

Last Chance Softball Tournament Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join us for this USA Softball of North Dakota Sanctioned Tournament. It’s the last regular tournament of the season – get the team together and don’t stop swinging! DIVISIONS: Men’s R1-R2, R3-R4...